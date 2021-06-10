Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Vaccinate, collar strays: HC to govt

Published: Jun 10,202102:04 AM

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Animal Husbandry department to vaccinate stray dogs and cats in the State.

Chennai:
“With   scavenging   opportunities   in and around the urban areas de-creased, the department  should   now  chalk  out  a  holistic  plan  for  the general treatment of stray animals  in  the  State,  providing  for  a  scientific  and  humane  approach  even  during  normal  times,”  the  first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee  and  Justice  Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy said.

A  comprehensive  plan  dealing  with  vaccinating  stray  dogs  and  cats,   if   necessary,   or   collaring   them  or  the  like  should  also  be  thought  of  in  the  best  interest  of  both  the  animals  and  the  human  population that   they come into contact with, the bench said while passing further interim orders on the PIL petition from animal activist  VE  Shiva  praying  for  a  direction  to  the  State  government  to  feed  the  stray  animals,  which  are  starving due to the pandemic.

Earlier, the department submitted that 2,500 kg of dog and 200 kg of cat feeds had been procured and a  total  of  500  feeders  had  been  engaged  to  feed  the  stray  and  abandoned     animals.

The second  tranche  of  procurement   is   proposed   to be made immediately and distributed once  the  earlier  material  has  exhausted.  About   3,536 kg of wheat bran was being  distributed   to   feed 104 horses.

