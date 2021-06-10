Vaccinate, collar strays: HC to govt

Chennai :

“With scavenging opportunities in and around the urban areas de-creased, the department should now chalk out a holistic plan for the general treatment of stray animals in the State, providing for a scientific and humane approach even during normal times,” the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy said.





A comprehensive plan dealing with vaccinating stray dogs and cats, if necessary, or collaring them or the like should also be thought of in the best interest of both the animals and the human population that they come into contact with, the bench said while passing further interim orders on the PIL petition from animal activist VE Shiva praying for a direction to the State government to feed the stray animals, which are starving due to the pandemic.





Earlier, the department submitted that 2,500 kg of dog and 200 kg of cat feeds had been procured and a total of 500 feeders had been engaged to feed the stray and abandoned animals.





The second tranche of procurement is proposed to be made immediately and distributed once the earlier material has exhausted. About 3,536 kg of wheat bran was being distributed to feed 104 horses.