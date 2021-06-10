Thu, Jun 10, 2021

‘Op Wind’ begins, crackdown on illicit distillers, smugglers

Published: Jun 10,202101:50 AM

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) has launched a 15-day special drive, Operation Wind, from Tuesday to prevent illegal liquor smuggling, distilling and sale of liquor in Tamil Nadu.

Raids in hill areas of the State on day one yielded a total of 14,232 litres of fermented wash which
Chennai:
“We   are   mobilising   a   massive   drive aimed at illicit distillers and transportation  of  such  liquor  because  there  were  inputs  that  old  bootleggers  and  brewers  are  back  in  action  due  to  the  existing  ‘dry’  spell in the State.

Apart from PEW strength,  local  police  will  also  be  part  of  the  raids,”  said  Sandeep  Rai   Rathore,   additional   director   general  of  police,  prohibition  enforcement on Wednesday.

The official also appealed to the public  to  share  information  about  the  preparation  of  illegal  liquor  and  its  sales  with  location  details  via toll-free number 94981-10581 or helpline 10581.

All inputs from the public  will  be  kept  confidential,  the official said.A  release  from  the  police  headquarters said during the lockdown and following the closure of liquor outlets,  illicit  liquor  is  being  prepared and sold across the State and this  has  led  PEW  officials  to  plan  special intensive operations against those involved.Intensive  raids  were  organised  across  the  State  in  hill  areas  on  day one and a total of 14,232 litres of  fermented   wash   were   seized   and destroyed. As many as 45 cases were registered  in  Villupuram,  Kallakurichi,   Cuddalore   and   16   other  districts.  Police  teams  also  seized and destroyed 2,210 litres of arrack  while  67  cases  were  registered in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore   and   17   other districts.A  total  of  110  Tasmac  IMFL  related   cases   were   also   registered   and  2,757  bottles  of  liquor  were  seized. Also, 232 cases of IMFL being   smuggled   from   outside   the   State  were  registered  and  14,505  bottles seized.

