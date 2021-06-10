‘Op Wind’ begins, crackdown on illicit distillers, smugglers

Chennai :

“We are mobilising a massive drive aimed at illicit distillers and transportation of such liquor because there were inputs that old bootleggers and brewers are back in action due to the existing ‘dry’ spell in the State.





Apart from PEW strength, local police will also be part of the raids,” said Sandeep Rai Rathore, additional director general of police, prohibition enforcement on Wednesday.





The official also appealed to the public to share information about the preparation of illegal liquor and its sales with location details via toll-free number 94981-10581 or helpline 10581.





All inputs from the public will be kept confidential, the official said.A release from the police headquarters said during the lockdown and following the closure of liquor outlets, illicit liquor is being prepared and sold across the State and this has led PEW officials to plan special intensive operations against those involved.Intensive raids were organised across the State in hill areas on day one and a total of 14,232 litres of fermented wash were seized and destroyed. As many as 45 cases were registered in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and 16 other districts. Police teams also seized and destroyed 2,210 litres of arrack while 67 cases were registered in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and 17 other districts.A total of 110 Tasmac IMFL related cases were also registered and 2,757 bottles of liquor were seized. Also, 232 cases of IMFL being smuggled from outside the State were registered and 14,505 bottles seized.