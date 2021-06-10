Actor Vishal lodges complaint against film financier for ‘fraud’

Chennai :

The actor claimed that the producer has not returned certain documents even though he had paid all his loan dues. Vishal, representing Vishal Film Factory, had taken financial assistance from the financier for his movie ‘Irumbu Thirai’ and settled all the dues via another film production company.





Vishal claimed that the financier from whom he had taken the loan had not returned the documents. Vishal tweeted, “It’s unacceptable that Mr RBChoud-hary failed to return the Cheque Leaves, Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai, he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents. We have lodged a complaint with Police.”







