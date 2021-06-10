Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Missing COVID patient’s body found after 15 days

A 41-year-old woman admitted to the corona ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and disappeared on May 23, was found dead on the eighth floor of the hospital on Tuesday.Police said Sunitha, a home-maker was admitted to the hospital after testing positive on May 22.

Representative image
Her husband Mouli handed  over  food  to  his  wife  and then returned to his house in  Kadaperi  in  East  Tambaram.  He  returned  to  the  hospital to give food on May 23 and found his wife missing.Mouli  approached  the  GH  authorities   and   complained   about his missing wife.He  also  gave  an  oral  complaint  to  the  GH  outpost  police station inside the campus before  returning  home  as  he  was also not well.

Amidst     intensified     lock-down, Mouli, a professor in an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh,  stayed  at  home  and  he   finally   lodged   a   formal   missing complaint on May 31.Based   on   an   alert   from   hospital    staff,    the    police    found  the  decomposed  body  of   Sunitha   on   the   eighth   floor  of  the  GH  building  on  Tuesday  and  handed  it  over  to  the  family  on  Wednesday  after post mortem.

It is not clear how and why the  deceased  woman  went  to  the  eighth  floor  of  the  building    while    she    was    being    treated  on  another  floor.  So  far CCTV footage has not given  any  clue  to  the  investigators  and  surveillance  cameras on the eighth floor is found to be non-functional.Sunitha-Mouli  couple  has  a  17-year-old  son,  a  class  12  student.

