Missing COVID patient’s body found after 15 days

Chennai :

Her husband Mouli handed over food to his wife and then returned to his house in Kadaperi in East Tambaram. He returned to the hospital to give food on May 23 and found his wife missing.Mouli approached the GH authorities and complained about his missing wife.He also gave an oral complaint to the GH outpost police station inside the campus before returning home as he was also not well.





Amidst intensified lock-down, Mouli, a professor in an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh, stayed at home and he finally lodged a formal missing complaint on May 31.Based on an alert from hospital staff, the police found the decomposed body of Sunitha on the eighth floor of the GH building on Tuesday and handed it over to the family on Wednesday after post mortem.





It is not clear how and why the deceased woman went to the eighth floor of the building while she was being treated on another floor. So far CCTV footage has not given any clue to the investigators and surveillance cameras on the eighth floor is found to be non-functional.Sunitha-Mouli couple has a 17-year-old son, a class 12 student.