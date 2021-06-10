3 history-sheeters celebrate gang leader’s b’day, held

Chennai :

Peerkankaranai police received a tip-off that a group of local rowdies are indulging in a bash, dancing and shouting at a ground in Arul Nagar, reached the spot and nabbed three history-sheeters, identified as Varghese (20), Praveen Kumar (19) and Ajith (22), residents of Tambaram and Irumbuliyur.





Police said the gang were celebrating the birthday of their leader Udayakumar of Irumbuliyur, arrested many times by the police with murder, attempt to murder and ganja peddling cases pending against him. While the trio was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison, search is on for Udayakumar, police said