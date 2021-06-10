Tangedco’s delay in smart meter installation irks T Nagar residents

Chennai :

As of now, the utility has installed around 15,000 meters in the households. The homes with smart meters would be paying the electricity charges for their exact consumption as against those having conventional meters were forced to pay the 2019 bill.





T Nagar Residents Welfare Association president V Jayaraman said that they have been waiting for the smart meters to be installed at their homes. “Smart meters were proposed under the smart city project four years ago. Even after the purchase of the meters, the installation is getting delayed. If the Tangedco had installed smart meters, T Nagar residents would be paying the bill for whatever electricity consumed by them,” he said.





According to Tangedco official, about 1.41 lakh smart meters have been procured from Venus Power Ventures India Ltd to be installed in the consumer premises.





“Meter installation was delayed because of COVID-19. After the first wave, we started installing the meters in the households and installed nearly 15,000 meters. Following the second wave, we were forced to suspend the meter installation works. The consumers were also apprehensive over al-lowing the workers to enter the premises to install the smart meters,” the official said, adding that the meter installation would be completed once the situation becomes normal.





The smart meters would eliminate human intervention for fetching meter data and to facilitate disconnections or re-connection remotely making use of the meters with radio frequency-based communication technology. They were procured at the cost of Rs 137 crore.