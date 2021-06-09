Dessert studio showcases products of home bakers from Chennai

Chennai :

Entrepreneur Zeeshan Anees noticed that there was a huge rise in the number of home bakers selling high-quality products. Earlier, Zeeshan along with Mohamed Samee, Mohammed Faraaz and Abdul Ahad had launched a venture called Puffalope in Nungambakkam. They found a vacant space near their office and decided to set up a multi-brand dessert studio that curates some of the best dessert chefs in the city.





Apart from the four, their friend Pooja Reddy also joined the venture. “This is a platform for established and up-and-coming bakers in the city to showcase their products. We’ve carefully handpicked Chennai’s best bakers and their signature delights. We sell the desserts under the label of the chef who made them. This way, more people get to know these home bakers and it will boost their business as well,” says Zeeshan Anees.





The best part of Sweet Spot is that the menu changes every day. “It’s been more than 40 days since we have launched and the response has been great. So far, we have collaborated with 200 bakers in and around Chennai and we are constantly sampling new bakers. Every day, we introduce new bakers and desserts. We do have 40-50 percent of regular bakers providing different products every day. We get 100 orders daily and on weekends, the orders go up to 150. We are planning to open two more stores in other parts of the city,” he concludes.