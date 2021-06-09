One more teacher held under Pocso

Chennai :

On Tuesday, a team from Kilpauk all-women police station arrested Anand, who was remanded in judicial custody. Following the torrent of complaints, the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had also conducted inquiries and sent a detailed report to the State government.





Due to the delay in receiving a written complaint from victims, the police investigation took time to gain pace, said officials. However, a former student, who had studied in the school in 2014, formally lodged a complaint against him for sexually harassing her. Following this, the police registered a case and arrested Anand on Tuesday. The school management had already issued a statement that it has formed a committee to inquire the allegations levelled against the teacher.