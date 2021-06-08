IIT-M alumni donate USD2m in COVID relief

Chennai :

The fundraising was coordinated by the Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations (ACR), IIT Madras, in association with IIT Madras Alumni Association of North America and IITM Foundation in the US.





The IIT-M Alumni Charitable Trust played a vital role in the logistics and in liaising with the local government to ensure timely deployment of the units.





Elaborating about these efforts from IIT Madras Alumni, Anand Rajaraman, a partner at a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm Rocketship VC and an IIT Madras alumnus, said: “It is the duty of the Indian diaspora to rally and help the country get through these darkest hours. I am grateful and proud that the IIT Madras alumni network has mobilised to help Chennai and Tamil Nadu with medical equipment and supplies to fill critical gaps and save thousands of lives.”





Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, handed over 200 oxygen concentrators (10-litre capacity each) to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Chennai Corporation.





Jane Prasad, Registrar, IIT Madras, handed over 74 BiPAP Units to Chennai Corporation Officials recently. IIT Madras alumni have also donated 200 oxygen concentrators (5 litres each) to Telangana Government.