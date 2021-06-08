Three veg vendors held with liquor bottles concealed amidst greens

City police arrested three vegetable vendors for allegedly smuggling liquor bottles hidden inside the vegetable bags to sell them in the black market at Tondiarpet and Madhavaram on Sunday.

Chennai : At Madhavaram, police intercepted a duo on a bike with a gunny bag in its rear. The two - Rajendran, 43, of Sathyamurthy Nagar and Sakthivel, 40, of Nesapakkam - told the police that they were bringing vegetables from a farm on the city outskirts. However, police opened the gunny bag and found 35 liquor bottles concealed among the vegetables. Inquiries revealed that they were carrying them to sell it in the black market as many tipplers were ready to pay more than double the original cost. In Tondiarpet, Varadharajan, 35, a resident of Tsunami Quarters was arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles concealing them amidst mangoes on Tondiarpet high road. Police found 20 liquor bottles of 180 ml in his possession.