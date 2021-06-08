Cost imposed on PIL seeking directive on CM’s functioning

Chennai :

Describing the prayer as utterly ridiculous, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy wondered as to how a court can interfere in such matters which seek to direct the Chief Secretary to not disturb the Chief Minister by circulating any files.





Imposing a cost of Rs 10,000 payable to the CM’s COVID-19 relief fund, the bench also restrained petitioner G Vivekanandan from instituting any PIL without obtaining express permission from the relevant bench.





The petitioner had submitted that the plea had been filed to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Chief Minister Stalin from COVID-19 and hence sought a direction to not circulate any file or seek orders and disturb the CM except in extraordinary circumstances on Sundays.





SIDDHA, HOMEO CLINICS: Through another order, the Chief Justice sought the State Government to undertake appropriate studies to ascertain the acceptability of Siddha and Homeopathy and thereupon set up appropriate numbers of Siddha and Homeopathy clinics or wards at Primary Health Centres or, at the very least, at the District Headquarters, for a start.





However, the Bench also insisted that a watch has to be kept so that scientific methods which provide room for empirical studies to be undertaken as to the efficacy, are adopted and such centres or wards are not driven by faith and belief alone without any scientific basis thereto.





Based on this, the bench sought the State to file a report while adjourning the plea to August 2.