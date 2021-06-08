Minister inspects settlements along B Canal, asks civic body to maintain clean locality

Chennai :

Minister Sekar Babu inspected the public toilets and common washing area, and asked the Corporation officials to maintain the area clean and sanitised, said a press release from the city Corporation. The Minister also asked Corporation Commissioner Bedi to remove the garbage accumulated along Buckingham Canal through periodic cleaning.





Meanwhile, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi reviewed the T Nagar Smart City project works, storm water drain construction and other civic works across the city. Bedi inspected the multi-level parking facility and on-street parking on Thyagaraya Road. He also inspected the skywalk project connecting the bus terminus in T Nagar and West Mambalam railway station, the statement said. The 600-metre long skywalk is being constructed at a cost of Rs 28.45 crore.