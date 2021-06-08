Residents engage in Nizhal’s tree mapping project

City-based organisation Nizhal is inviting residents to join their tree mapping project during the lockdown.

Chennai : “Earlier, we have done tree mapping in the Adyar-Besant Nagar area and wanted to do it across the city. Chennai Corporation was supposed to take the project forward but it didn’t happen. Now, we thought of engaging the community for tree mapping so that the locals will have tree inventory. The main objective of the tree mapping initiative is to identify the possibilities of planting more tree species across Chennai. Because of unauthorised cutting of trees in the city, we lose many old and rare trees. We don’t have data proving that those trees were rare or not. If we have the data, we can save many trees. Those interested can get in touch with us (nizhaltn.org) and be part of the tree survey,” says Dr TD Babu, one of the trustees of Nizhal.