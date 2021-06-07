Covid cases on decline in all Chennai zones except Royapuram

Chennai :

In Royapuram there was a 0.7 per cent increase when compared to the previous week while in the adjacent Tiru Vi Ka Nagar the growth is 0 per cent. The figures were provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday evening.





The Chennai average is minus 5.5 per cent and eight of the fifteen zones have a negative growth rate than the Chennai average. The City also recorded a major fall in the number of active cases which have come down to 24,290 from 38,680 cases in the previous week.





The lowest number of active cases is in Manali which has 452 cases and Tiruvottiyur with 753 cases. However, the Case Fatality Rate or CFR in Tiruvottiyur is 1.6 per cent, higher than the city average of 1.4 per cent. Royapuram and Tondiyarpet are other two zones that have a CFR higher than the city average clocking 1.5 per cent.