Maskless woman ‘lawyer’ showers traffic cops with abuses, booked

Chennai :

The Chetpet police have registered cases against the woman who identified herself as an advocate and rushed to the scene after police stopped her daughter’s car in Chetpet for violating lockdown norms.





According to the complainant, Rajith Kumar, a head constable at Chetpet traffic police station, and his colleagues Prabhakaran, Anand, Vimalraj, were on duty at the Chetpet signal from 6 a.m to 2 p.m on Sunday.





The incident happened around 7.45 a.m. The team stopped a car as part of the lockdown vehicle checks and the driver identified herself as Preethi Rajan from Kilpauk and she claimed that she was heading to the beach to purchase fish.





According to the complainant, he advised her that during the lockdown, the public should not venture out and asked if she had e-registration and she denied having it. He added that they took her driver’s licence and booked a case and handed over the e-challan to her. The woman then called someone and a woman, later identified as Tanuja Kanthulla, arrived at the spot in a high-end car. She started abusing the police and also threw away the copy of the e-challan, police added.





In the video, Tanuja is seen threatening the cops to strip them of their uniform and also asks them to behave. “She was not wearing a mask and she was furious for asking her to wear one,” police said.





Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against her under IPC Sections 269, 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 294B (use of obscene language), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 506(1) (criminal intimidation).