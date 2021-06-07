Corpn sanitary inspector dies of COVID

Chennai :

The deceased, Eswaran of Madipakkam, was the sanitary inspector of the Zone 12 (Alandur). On May 27, Eswaran fell ill and consulted doctors at a private hospital in Nanganallur. There, he tested positive for coronavirus infection. As there was no improvement in his health, Eswaran was shifted to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy five days ago. Howver, despite treatment, his condition turned critical. Saturday evening, he succumbed to the viral infection without responding to treatment. Eswaran had earlier worked in division 159 (Meenambakkam) and was coordinating the works during the first wave of the pandemic.