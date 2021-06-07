Active cases down by 50 per cent in Chennai hotspots, reveals Corpn data

Chennai :

As per Chennai Corporation data, the city had 24,290 active cases on Saturday, which is only 50 per cent of the total active cases on May 22. On May 22, the city had 49,236 active cases. Ambattur and Anna Nagar had more than 5,000 active cases with 5,139 and 5,182 cases on May 22. Also, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar had more than 4,000 active cases each.





On Saturday, those zones, all located in the central region (except Adyar in the south) had less than 2,500 active cases. Of the 15 zones, Kodambakkam has the highest number of active cases at 2,320. Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Teynampet and Adyar have 2,258, 2,154, 2,076 and 2,093 active cases respectively. Ambattur that had more than 5,000 active cases now has only 1,777 active cases. Of the total cases reported in the city since the outbreak, only 5 per cent are active cases now. The city has a recovery rate of around 94%.





The city recorded a 5.9% positivity rate on Saturday as only 1,789 samples tested positive out of 30.118 tested on the day. This is the lowest test positivity rate since the outbreak of the second wave. As majority of the active cases in the city are under home quarantine, the civic body has decided to loan pulse oximeters to those who tested positive at home so that they can monitor oxygen saturation. “People in home quarantine should check their saturation level twice a day and share this information with FOCUS volunteers. Once they are recovered, the devices should be returned,” a Corporation statement said.





The civic body invited organisations to donate pulse oximeters and other devices to the Corporation. Interested organisations can contact 9498346492 for making the donation. The civic body has received 10,400 pulse oximeters from the volunteers.