Dists including Kanchi, Chengalpattu get new SP in major police rejig

Chennai :

In the rejig the government brought in new superintendents of police for Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. M Sudhakar, of Cyber crime division, will be the new SP for Kancheepuram while P Vijaya Kumar, has been transferred from Tirupattur and posted as new SP for Chengalpattu. MR Sibi Chakravarthi, from Cyber cell, CBCID, has been asked to assume the office of SP, Tirupattur.





A Pavan Kumar Reddy will be the new SP for Tiruvannamalai in the place of S Aravind, who has been posted as DC, Tirupur city , while N Shreenatha has been posted as the new SP for Villupuram. S Shakthi Ganesh,has been posted as SP Cuddalore, while Pa Moorthy will be new SP for Trichy in the place of A Myilvaganan, who has been shifted to DVAC, western range.





P Sundaravadivel will be the new SP for Karur in the place of G Shashank Sai, who has been asked to take charge as SP, Tirupur district. S Mani will take charge as new SP of Perambalaur in the place of Nisha Parthipan who has been moved to Pudukottait as SP.





G Jawahar will be new SP for Nagapattinam while Feroz Abdullah has been posted as SP, Ariyalur.





V Sasi Mohan has been posted as SP, Erode and M Sree Abhinav will be SP, Salem. C Kalaichelvan has been asked to take charge as SP Dharmapuri and E Sai Charan Tejaswi at Krishnagiri.





Rohit Nathan Rajagopal has been posted as new SP at CBCID cyber cell and Bandi Gangadhar posted as SP, SIC, DVAC.





V Shyamala Devi, has been posted as SP , Central range, DVAC.