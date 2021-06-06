City may experience rain for next two days

Chennai :

“The Western Ghats districts and north interior districts of Tamil Nadu to experience thunderstorm with moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places for the next 48 hours. As far as Chennai is concerned the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas, ” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. The official added that dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next two days.





On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased, and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius and 36.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius and 27.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively. Meanwhile, the chief amount of rainfall recorded at various districts in Tamil Nadu, in which Sivaganga received 12 cm of rain, Pudukottai with 9 cm, Thoothukudi with 8 cm of rain, Madurai with 7 cm, Tiruchy and Thiruvanamalai recorded with 6 cm of rainfall each on Friday.