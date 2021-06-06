RWAs hail relaxation in curbs, auto drivers want e-pass clause dropped

Chennai :

In a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, federation president V Kumar and general secretary M Sivaji welcomed the government’s decision to allow autorickshaws with two passengers. “However, the announcement regarding the e-passes is confusing. Those who travel to shops or government offices in autorickshaws will face difficulties. Mandating either auto drivers or passengers to take e-passes will cause hardship to the drivers. This will keep the autorickshaws off the road,” the petition pointed out.





The federation requested the CM to withdraw the announcement and also provide Rs 7,500 COVID-19 relief to auto drivers with valid licence in the city.





“Also, the government should extend the last date for renewal of certificates of fitness and driver licence and safeguard the livelihood of auto drivers,” it said.





Meanwhile, residents’ welfare associations of gated communities in the city welcomed the move allowing housekeeping and security agencies at apartments with e-registration.





“It is for the first time in over 15 months that the lockdown order mentions RWAs and the problems they face. Most people do not understand that large apartment complexes are like mini townships that cannot function without the technical staff. It would be practically impossible to function without the active participation of these essential staff,” Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA (Federation of OMR Resident Associations), said.





He added that the members of the federation were sending e-mails to the CM demanding changes in the e-pass portal. “We hope that once the think tank recognises the requirements of RWAs, future lockdown orders will be sensitive to that,” he said.