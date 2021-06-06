Special drive on to vaccinate fishermen, vendors in city

Chennai :

Accompanied by police and Fisheries Department officials, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the fish markets in Chintadripet and Kasimedu on Saturday to review the preparedness.





“During the inspection at Chintadripet fish market, the Commissioner held a meeting with the vendors. If any fish vendor fails to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, the vendor will be banned from entering the market,” said a press release issued by the Chennai Corporation.





Bedi also urged the vendors to get vaccinated within one week at the special vaccination camp for them. The civic body also requested vendors at Kasimedu fish market to visit vaccination centres in division 42 and 43 where 12,052 doses have been administered.





“On Saturday, a special vaccination camp for vendors was held inside the fish market. As of 3 pm, 410 persons took their shots. Fishermen and vendors using the market should get their vaccines,” the release added.





During the inspection, Bedi asked Fisheries officials to set up shops in Kasimedu with sufficient gap so that social distancing can be followed.