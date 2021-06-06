Thieves target medical shops in Tambaram, cops suspect they wanted COVID medicines

Chennai :

One of the owners of the medical shop in Kamarajapuram, Babu, was shocked to find the lock of his store broken on Saturday morning. He rushed inside to assess his loss and found that the medicines were scattered all around and Rs 65,000 missing from the cash counter. Meanwhile, Ramanathan who also owns a medical shop in the same locality, found that intruders had barged into his shop and had fled with Rs 20,000. There too, the medicines were lying all over the floor.





After receiving information, Selaiyur police arrived at the spot, browsed the CCTV footage and saw two men escaping on a two-wheeler in the wee hours. Police said the duo did not target other shops in the locality and looking at how they had ransacked all medicine cupboards, their intention must have been not only to steal money but also to search for a particular medicine which might be very difficult to get.The Selaiyur police have registered a case and further probe is on.