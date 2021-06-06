This healthy and easy drumstick recipe is loaded with nutrients

Chennai :

Growing up with so many different personalities gave Krishnan a deep insight into people’s nature and prepared him for a successful acting career. His first interaction was with the most talented Crazy Mohan with whom he shared stage space. Krishnan’s mentor was K Balachander, who took a personal interest in grooming for the right roles. He has learned many lessons from all his films, stage plays and TV serials. A great fan of Shivaji Ganesan, Krishnan used to ask his best friend’s mother Sowar Janaki for all titbits about Shivaji. Krishnan’s philanthropic nature and goodness endear him to the whole film fraternity and local people. Kalaimamani Award and the Mylapore Arts Academy awards are just a few of the many awards he has won. Writing poetry, theatre, reading, acting, and food are his varied passions.





The actor’s favourite haunt for food was Mylapore. After visiting the temple, a visit to jannal kadai for hot bajjis, parotta-kurma, nei podi dosa and rose milk was a must. Krishnan grew up as his mother’s pet — she used to make tasty dishes for him. There was never a food shortage in his house even though the number of people living under one roof was around 15. “Breakfast will be filter coffee and idlis with homemade molaga podi or coconut chutney. For lunch, all the children used to sit in a row and our eldest aunt served us balls of rice mixed with ghee and vathal kuzhambu. All the vessels used for cooking were bronze and copper. The food mixed in a bronze vessel tastes like nectar.”





A glass of fresh lime juice with ice cubes was his magic formula to stay trim. A born foodie, he loves the smell of lime rasam served over hot rice. Though rasam had a special place in the daily menu at home, it was the murungakkai milagu kootu that remained his favourite dish. When all the spices in the dish are blended it enriched the flavour of drumsticks and lentils. Both his engineer daughters are great cooks like their mother, aunt and grandmother. He says that the Mylapore area boasts some of the most authentic eateries and food is served with a lot of love. His favourites dishes include vada moru kuzhambu, beans paruppu usili, vathal kuzhambu, potato roast, avial and payasams.





The drumstick tree (Moringa) is one of those rare plant species where nothing goes to waste — be it the leaves, flowers, or stems. Even the ancient kingdoms in the south boasted of popular dishes with drumsticks and leaves. Moringa is not only nutritious but commonly referred to as a ‘super plant’ for its unique, powerful properties that combat different ailments. This nutrient-dense plant has its roots in Ayurveda and was used as a medicine by our ancestors. Different delicacies are prepared with this native plant of India, especially, in south India where it is widely consumed. Today, we share the recipe of Krishnan’s favourite dish murungakkai milagu kootu.





MURUNGAKKAI MILAGU KOOTU RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

Murungakkai (drumsticks): 2 long tender ones Toor dal (split pigeon peas): ½ cup, cooked Grated coconut: ½ cup Cumin seeds (jeera): ½ tsp Black peppercorns: 1 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 11/2 tsp Chana dal: ½ tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Asafetida: ¼ tsp Red chillies: 2 Coconut oil or groundnut oil: 1 tsp Curry leaves: ½ cup leaves Salt : to taste Water: ½ cup

PREP

TIME: 20 mts COOKING TIME: 15 mts SERVINGS: 4 CALORIES: 210 per serve

METHOD

Pressure cook toor dal with enough water till it turns soft. When cooked, smash and keep aside. Add half turmeric powder while cooking dal

Cut the drumsticks into 2-inch pieces, boil them in a little turmeric and salt water until tender. Water should be minimal

Grind coconut, black peppercorns, red chillies, half urad dal (roasted) and cumin seeds to a fine paste by adding little water

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds. When they splutter, add urad dal, chana dal, asafetida powder, red chillies and curry leaves

Add the cooked dal and cooked drumsticks to the pan and stir for 1 min

Now add the masala and cook on low fire for 3 min

When cooked, garnish with curry leaves and serve hot with rotis or rice

KRISHNAN’S KITCHEN TIPS

Pour a little melted ghee on the cooked kootu to add great flavour

Make sure drumsticks are tender, as brittle ones can ruin the taste

Kootu is best with white rice, pappad, potato fry and rasam













— Chef Ramaa Shanker is the author of Festive Offerings to the Gods: Divine Soul Recipes