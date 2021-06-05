Smart camera foils trio’s plan to loot Tasmac

Chennai :

Police sources said a few months ago a different gang had stolen liquor bottles by drilling a hole at the same shop in Vallarai village in Sriperumbudur and following that supervisor Purushothaman installed a smart security camera that would alert suspicious activities.





On Thursday early morning he received an alert on his mobile and he soon informed Sriperumbudur police station. The police then rushed to the spot even as the burglars on spotting the police vehicle took to heels leaving their two-wheeler there. The police seized the bike and with the help of the registration number caught Paneer (31) of Sriperumbudur on Friday.





During the inquiry, he admitted to planning to loot the shop with the help of Kumar (35) and Mahendran (30) of the same locality.





Police said the trio was working as construction workers and since no liquor shops are functioning decided to loot the bottles by drilling hole with the machines they use at the construction site. The police seized the machines and arrested all three.