Man returns Rs 50K found on road, gets CoP pat

Chennai :

City police chief Shankar Jiwal on Thursday honoured Stalin Kanna, 46, who runs a hotel management institute, for his honesty when he found a bundle of currency notes on the road in JJ Nagar and handed it over to the police station on Wednesday and also doing his duty as a model citizen. The city commissioner met Stalin Kanna and appreciated him.





The city police chief also placed his appreciation on head constable Prem Kumar, attached to Mambalam station for handing over Rs 10,000 he found near an ATM to the station inspector, after he could not locate the owner of the money immediately on Thursday.





Two others who received a pat on their back from city commissioner Shankar Jiwal were constable Gopirajan of Anna Nagar police station and home guard member Kumaresan. They had tracked down two chain snatchers within one hour of the incident in Anna Nagar on Wednesday evening.





The two criminals had escaped after snatching a chain from a woman mango vendor near Anna Nagar AG Block. They had to leave their bike on the road after an accident. Gopirajan and Kumaresan after collecting the details of the suspects from the victim managed to track down the two within an hour after the crime took place.