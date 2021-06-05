Heroin worth Rs 70 cr seized in city, two S African women held

Chennai :

Acting on inputs, the officials intercepted the two women who arrived at the Chennai airport from Johannesburg, an official release said.





Since one of them was using a wheelchair despite appearing to be fit physically, the officials interrogated the two and checked their baggage, the release said.





The check yielded eight plastic packets concealed in the baggage that contained powder which was heroin. “In total, 9.87 kgs of white coarse powder suspected to be heroin, approximately valued at Rs 70 crore, was recovered,” the release said.





One of the women was travelling for medical treatment in New Delhi along with attendant on a visa granted based on communication from the hospital. Due to the COVID-19 scare in New Delhi, the passengers landed in Chennai. The women were arrested and further probe is on, the release said.