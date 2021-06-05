Karate master sexual assault case handed over to CB-CID

Chennai :

Anna Nagar all-women police station had arrested E Kebiaj, a karate and judo master on Monday based on a sexual harassment complaint from a 26-year-old woman.





Kebiraj, 40, had been running Hi-Impact Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar.





The case involves possible investigation into other districts and other states and it was advised that it could be handled by the CB-CID. So the probe into the case was handed over to the State CB-CID, sources said.





The suspect had allegedly harassed his victim during travel to other districts and sometimes other states. There may be more complaints against him, police noted.