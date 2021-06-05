Evolve policy for ethical treatment of stray animals, State govt told

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation based on a submission by one of the intervenors in the case that the Corporation was resorting to castrating the dogs amid lockdown, when they are extremely weak, leading to their death.





Further, the Chief Justice on orally observing that such aspects might be undertaken on expert advice and matter of policy, said: “We only ask with folded hands, do it humanely as we would like to be treated in such conditions.”





Just because they do not have fundamental rights, we cannot roughshod over them, the Chief Justice remarked while pointing out the policy should cover the neutering of male dogs, anti-rabies vaccination and putting them down, if need be, in the most ethical manner.





However, on recording the submission of the court-appointed committee that paltry amounts have been apportioned on a district-wise basis and that Rs 9,000 proposed to be allotted may evaporate even before reaching the districts, said: “It is suggested that the drive to feed the strays be restricted to urban areas for it to make a meaningful impact.”





“Also there should be a correlation between the money allotted to a particular area and the number of requests received,” the court held.





Further, recording that it is heartening that both the Governor and the State have released funds for the cause, the bench expressed hope that private parties, including prominent corporate houses, will also chip in.