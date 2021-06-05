Experts, officials part of COVID Task Force

Chennai :

According to the Government Order, retired official R Poornalingam would be the chairman of the task force that would have 13 members. Former City Health Officer and director of Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet, Dr P Kuganantham; former Director of Public Health Dr Kolandaswamy; Director of National Institute of Epidemiology Dr Manoj Murhekar; and noted epidemiologist Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil of the CMC Hospital, Vellore, would be the non-official members of the task force.





There would be nine official members, including Health Secretary; Officer on Special Duty, Health Department; Directors of Medical and Rural Health Services, Medical Education, and Public Health and Preventive Medicine; Mission Director, National Health Mission; Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd; Chairman of Medical Services Recruitment Board; and joint secretary, Health Department, who would also be the member secretary.





The committee, which would have advisory role, would conduct periodic meetings and also monitor the action taken on suggestions. If required, it may co-opt additional members as required, said the order issued by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.





Formation of the COVID Task Force was part of the series of measures announced by the State government last month when the infection numbers spiralled rapidly threatening to go out of control. Another initiative was forming an advisory committee chaired by Chief Minister Stalin, which has legislators from all political parties as members. Among the noted persons in this committee is former health minister C Vijaya Baskar.





This committee is to meet periodically to discuss measures to be taken to control COVID pandemic, and has already held a consultative meeting two weeks ago.