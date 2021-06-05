Only vaccinated traders to be allowed in Koyambedu market

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body is contemplating to ban the traders who fail to get vaccinated in 15 to 20 days from doing business inside the Koyambedu wholesale market.
Chennai:
Bedi and Shunchonngam Jatak Chir, member secretary of CMDA, inspected the market premises on Friday. “In May, action has been taken against 1,731 traders, who were found not wearing masks, and 699 shops, where social distancing violated, in the market. As much as Rs 11 lakh has been collected from them as penalties,” a Chennai Corporation statement said.
