At 6.3 pc, city records lowest TPR since onset of 2nd wave

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the test positivity rate on Thursday is the lowest in the last two months. Previously, on March 31, the TPR in Chennai was at 6.5 per cent. It may be recalled that the city had a test positivity rate of 13.9 per cent and 13.4 per cent on April 10 and April 11 respectively. After that, TPR has been witnessing a steady rise and reached 23.8 per cent on April 20. Between April 21 to May 9, the TPR was around 20 per cent every day, only to rise again to 26.6 per cent on May 10. The TPR on May 10 is the highest since April 1. As the test positivity rate and the daily number of new cases are coming down, the number of active cases witnessed a steep fall in just around 12 days.





On May 22, the city had 49,236 cases, which was the highest since the outbreak. The number came down on Thursday, as there were only 28,186 active cases on the day.





Meanwhile, the number of streets with active COVID-19 cases has decreased, as only 365 streets have more than 10 cases, where containment restrictions are still in place. As of Thursday, 4,460 streets had at least one active case. On May 17, more than 6,600 streets had at least one active case and 890 streets had more than 10 cases.