Chennai education firm wins awards at the London Book Fair

Chennai :

It is the only firm from India to win the award this year presented by the London Book Fair in partnership with the UK’s Publishers Association. Talking about the laurel, Learning innovator and Co-founder of Karadi Path, CP Viswanath said, “For Karadi Path’s innovation and work in language learning to be recognised by one of the most prestigious institutions of the world, the London Book Fair IEA, is both a validation of the work we do and an inspiration to continue our journey in India and beyond. This award is even more special as they have come in the 25th year of the Karadi venture.”