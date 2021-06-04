Two students among four held for selling ganja

Chennai :

Shankar Nagar police received a tip-off that outsiders are visiting an apartment in Thiruneermalai daily and they are entering only a particular house where Jayasurya (22), a private college student was staying. Police monitored the apartment and found ganja was being supplied there. On Wednesday night the police raided the place and found he was accompanied by college mate Prakash Raj (22) and friends Ezhilarasan (30) and Nagaraj (38). The police seized over 2 kg of ganja and arrested all four. Police said Ezhilarasan and Nagaraj smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sold it with the help of Jayasurya and Raj.