Gang smuggles gutkha from K’taka, nabbed

Chennai :

Shankar Nagar police, who were on vehicle check on Thiruneermalai service road, intercepted a car and a van on suspicion. The men inside the car told police that they are bringing vegetables ordered by Pallavaram municipality and requested to let them go since they were running late. The police noticed all of them were nervous and checked the van and found gutkha products hidden beneath vegetables. On checking the car, they found 100 liquor bottles hidden under the seats.





The police seized both the vehicles along with the goods and arrested the car driver Arul Selvan (36), Rangan (21), Suresh (33), Rajesh (34), Sanmugam (35), Murugesh (33) and the van driver Babu (20) from Hosur. The police have registered a case.