17K smuggled liquor bottles seized in 2 days

Chennai :

According to police, vehicles with liquor bottles were intercepted by the police in Krishnagiri district and a total of 6,384 liquor bottles were seized. Police arrested six people and also ceased a truck and a jeep.





Meanwhile, in Tiruvallur district, police intercepted a Benz car and seized 1,300 liquor bottles being transported from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. S Sivakumar, 37, of Tiruvotriyur was arrested and the luxury car was seized.





A senior police officer said that a total of 14,275 bottles smuggled from Karnataka were seized in two days while another 3,383 bottles from Andhra were seized at the borders.





According to Chennai city police, the prohibition enforcement wing, based on information that certain villagers in southern suburbs are engaged in illicit arrack brewing, is deploying drones to make an aerial survey of suspicious areas to locate brewing spots.





Across the State, smuggled in alcohol and illicit arrack are in great demand because of the closing of Tasmac liquor shops due to COVID induced lockdown.