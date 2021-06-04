‘CD’ Mani picked up from home, says gangster’s father

Chennai :

With the Kelambakkam police station that eight to ten men claiming to be police personnel forcefully entered his son’s house in Pudupakkam (which comes under Chengalpattu district police’s jurisdiction) and took him away. He told this newspaper on Thursday that he was yet to get a reply from the station.





“At around 4 pm on Wednesday, I saw TV news flash saying Mani opened fire at a SI and later jumped from a bridge in Porur. How can it happen when the police had already taken him on Tuesday night,” Parthasarathy asked. After visiting his son at the hospital on Thursday, Parthasarathy said the police have broken his hands and legs. “He can hardly speak,” he said.





According to him, the police team had taken two cars, two mobile phones and a laptop from Mani’s house.





However, police officials claimed that Mani suffered injuries after jumping from Porur bridge. When contacted city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal for his response to the allegation raised by Mani’s father, he preferred to stick to the police version given in a press release on Wednesday. The statement said Mani was spotted near Porur bridge on Wednesday afternoon. The police also claimed Mani had opened fire at a sub-inspector.