Employee can change nominee anytime for terminal benefits

Chennai :

When the plea moved by D Joseph Manohar came before him, Justice S Vaidyanathan said it was open to an employee to nominate anyone as nominee, and also to change the nominee at any time.





“In the present case on hand, this court finds nothing wrong in the act of the petitioner in nominating his friend, Mercy Chitra, initially as nominee and now wanting to change the nominee and include his wife’s name and children in the official records for which a representation was made on October 18, 2018,” the court said.





Justice Vaidyanathan directed the Managing Director of MTC to consider the petitioner’s request for inclusion of his wife J Prasanna Indira’s name and that of his children in the service records after receiving the marriage certificate duly obtained on registration of their marriage at the appropriate Sub Registrar’s Office.





“Upon receipt of the certificate, the name of the wife and his children shall be included as nominees in the service register within a period of two weeks thereafter,” the judge added while disposing of the plea.