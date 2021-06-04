Family of three ends life fearing virus infection

Chennai :

Among the deceased, Dilli (74), the head of the family, did not work due to his age, and his wife Malligeshwari (64) was a homemaker. Their daughter Nageshwari (34) was said to be a divorcee.





The family was living on the first floor on Cholambedu Road and the ground floor had been occupied by Malligeshwari’s brother Nagarajan.





Police after inquiring their kin said the trio caught fever one after another a week ago and were in fear of having contracted COVID since the temperature did not subside even after days.





On Thursday, since Malligeshwari’s phone went unanswered, Nagarajan reached the first floor around 10 pm to check and was shocked to find all three hanging from the ceiling.





On information, Tirumullaivoyal police rushed to the spot and sent their bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.