7 more hosps treating COVID cases get uninterrupted power

Chennai :

In a statement, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that seven hospitals in Chennai have been provided the facility by installing Ring Main Unit devices. “Already, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Omandurar Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Communicable Disease Hospital in Tondiarpet have the facility, “ he added. As per the statement, vaccination centre in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Egmore children’s hospital, government hospital in Periyar Nagar, Kasturba Gandhi government hospital, King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, TB hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium and ESI hospital in KK Nagar have been dual line connections.





“If power supply is interrupted in one of the two lines in the hospitals due to any snag, it will be restored within three seconds using the auto changeover system. This will be helpful to the patients. The hospitals will get continuous three phase power in any difficult situation,” the Minister said in the statement.





He also pointed out that the Electricity Department has been giving power supply immediately to the applicants who are coming forward to produce oxygen.





It may be recalled that the Minister has promised uninterrupted power supply till the lockdown restrictions are in place so that persons working from home and students attending online classes would not face any difficulty.