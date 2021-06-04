DME ups non-service PG doctors’ salary

Chennai :

The decision comes after the nonservice postgraduate students made a representation to the DME after the extension of their course for the batch 2018-2021 beyond May 30. They also demanded being hired as assistant physicians or surgeons after consultation, as they continue to serve on COVID duty and being given the salary for that post.





DME Dr R Narayana Babu said the order of extension of the course as per the instructions of National Medical Commission was temporarily suspended. “The nonservice postgraduates will be recognised as nonservice COVID medical officers from June 1, and their salary will be increased as per the salary given to government assistant physicians and surgeons, and they will be paid a salary of Rs 75,000,”he added.





The Directorate of Medical Education also directed all deans to appoint a nodal officer to monitor the attendance of nonservice postgraduate students at government medical colleges and hospitals from June 1, the record of which should be submitted at the end of the month.





Welcoming the move, the nonservice postgraduate students said that they were not hesitant to serve in these tough times and would continue duty before being relieved to join the bond postings.