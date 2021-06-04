‘Consider prison staff, inmates as frontline workers for vaccination’

Chennai :

Recording the submission that a large number of the staff were infected and vaccination for both inmates and staff should be taken up on a priority basis, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Thursday said, “The State is requested to ensure that the inmates at the correctional homes and the staff there are considered as frontline personnel and administered vaccine on a priority basis.”





Regarding the release of women prisoners held for petty theft, the bench said it hoped that if there was any further surge, the high-powered committee under the Legal Services Authority would immediately take measures without waiting for further directions from the court. “This is imperative since there is always a lag behind a policy decision being taken and the same being implemented after obtaining a judicial order,” it said.