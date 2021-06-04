Recipients complain of discrepancy in vax docus

Chennai :

But when her father CKB Kumaresan took the printout of her certificate from the Cowin portal on Thursday to keep it along with her medical records that he is maintaining, he was shocked to see the entry stating Arthy was administered Covishield. Now, the father and the daughter are running behind Corporation staff to find out which vaccine was injected.





“The Corporation vaccinator said they administered Covaxin but the union government portal says Covishield. She already has complications due to calcium deficiency and the second dosage of my daughter is now a complicated matter. I contacted the Corporation officials at Ayanavaram but there they did not offer any clarity on the matter. I want senior officials to intervene and ensure that the issue is sorted out and there is no such entry error for others while entering the vaccine details,” Kumaresan told DT Next.





As per the Corporation vaccination schedule, Arthy Sree should take the second dose within four to six weeks. But the Cowin portal has scheduled the second vaccine dose after three weeks, he fumed.





When contacted, the Corporation official admitted that there was a manual error by the staff due to the change of ID settings. “We realised the fault at our end and have reached out to all those who had been vaccinated at our centre, expressing our apologies. On that particular day, only Covaxin was administered. We are correcting the records by accepting the alternate mobile phone number of the beneficiaries,” the official added.