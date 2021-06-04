CM announces 500-bed super specialty hospital in Guindy

Chennai :

The proposed facility would be a 500-bed facility that would come up on the campus of Guindy King Institute, Stalin said.





Referring to the former CM’s love for books, which manifested as Anna Centenary Library that serves the needs of students and litterateurs, Stalin said that a modern memorial library measuring two lakh sq feet would be constructed in the name of Karunanidhi at a cost of Rs 70 crore in Madurai for the benefit of people in other parts of Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister also announced an Ilakiya Maamani award to encourage Tamil writers. The award consisting of a citation and Rs 5 lakh cash would be given every year to three Tamil authors. To encourage writers who are recipients of prestigious Jnanpith, Sahitya Akademi and other global literary awards, the government offered to provide houses in the district of their stay or the district of their choice.





Rs 5,000 incentive to cops





Apart from these measures, the State government also announced Rs 5,000 incentive to 1.17 lakh police personnel (second grade constable to inspectors) to encourage them and acknowledge their dedicated service during the pandemic.