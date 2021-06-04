70 pc of 2nd wave victims in Chennai aged over 60

Chennai :

More deaths (27.11%) occurred among those aged between 60-69 while about 26.05% victims were between the age group 70-79. The data also shows that 17.51% victims were between 50-59 years and 16.47% aove 80. Hence, 87.14% victims were above 50 years of age.





Even though the rate of infection has been higher among the younger age group, deaths among them have been lesser as only 3.27% fatalities were reported in those between 30-39 years.





With regard to number of infections, at least 20.90% of the city tally are between 30 and years of age. Less than 1% mortality was registered among those between 20-29 and only 0.24% deaths were recorded among children. The data also shows 67% victims were male and 33% females. Among the total infected, 51.87% were men and 48.13% women.





Of the 7,222 COVID deaths in the city, 2,973 were reported in just two months from April 1, which is 41%. On April 1, the city saw 4,249 deaths.





“During the first wave of the pandemic, most victims were elders with comorbid conditions. As the vaccination coverage for the above 45 years age group has crossed 50%, we expect deaths will come down in the future,” a Chennai Corporation official said.