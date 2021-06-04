Diving instructor cycles underwater to raise awareness about cycling

Chennai :

To create awareness of the benefits of cycling, he cycled for 2 minutes 20 seconds underwater. “Cycling has a lot of benefits and I wanted to share it with people. Being a diving instructor, I thought it will be interesting if I can do something underwater. I did cycling underwater for 2 minutes and 20 seconds. I knew there will be a lockdown, so we recorded this act before the lockdown was announced. Along with my team, we dived till 16 metres. My previous breath-hold record was 5 minutes and 15 seconds,” says Aravind Tharunsri.