City sees major changes in latest police reshuffle

Chennai :

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sumit Sharan is posted as the IGP of Railways, IGP NK Senthamarai Kannan transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli, IGP Najmal Hoda transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Police, Salem, and IGP V Vanitha transferred and posted as the Commissioner, Tirupur.





IGP Santhosh Kumar is posted as the IGP of the north zone in the existing vacancy while IGP PC Thenmozhi is appointed as the additional commissioner of police of the Chennai city police. IGP K Joshi Nirmal Kumar is transferred and posted as the IGP of the CB-CID.





DIG Amit Kumar Singh is promoted as the IGP and will continue in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on deputation. DIG Ashwin M Kotnis is promoted as the IGP and will continue at the cabinet secretariat, DIG V Balakrishnan promoted and posted as the IGP of the central zone, DIG Pradip Kumar promoted and posted as the additional commissioner of police of Chennai city traffic police in the existing vacancy. DIG R Sudhakar promoted as IGP and posted as the IGP of the west zone.





DIG Rupesh Kumar Meena is transferred and posted as the DIG of the CB-CID, DIG M Sathiya Priya is transferred and posted as the DIG of Kancheepuram range, DIG B Shamoondeshwari transferred and posted as the JCoP of the Chennai city headquarters.





Seven superintendents of police (SP) -- A Saravanan, S Xavier Dhanraj, Pravesh Kumar, Anil Kumar Giri, S Prabhakaran, A Kayalvizhi, and R Chinnasamy -- are promoted as deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and posted in various positions.





DIG S Rajendran was transferred and posted as the east Chennai joint commissioner of police (JCoP). DIG KS Narenthiran Nayar is posted as the JCoP, south Chennai, DIG R Lalitha Lakshmi is appointed as the JCoP of city traffic north Chennai.





Superintendent of police (SP) Disha Mittal is transferred and posted as DCP, Mylapore, SP R Shiva Prasad posted as DCP, Washermenpet. SP N Kumar is posted as DCP, Chennai city traffic south, SP E Sundaravathanam transferred and posted as DCP, Madhavaram, SP S Deepa Ganiger posted as DCP, Anna Nagar and SP Dr L Balaji Saravanan tansferred and posted as the DCP of the Chennai city police headquarters.