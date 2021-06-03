Homeopath found dead months after son dies of hunger

Chennai :

The victim Saraswathi’s body was also in a decomposed state like the body of her son Samuel when found on August 31, 2020. The cause of death is yet to be known and her body has been sent for a post-mortem to Government Stanley Hospital.





Samuel had died of starvation after Saraswathi refused to seek help. She reportedly sat near his body wiping it for days.





Police after interacting with Saraswathi’s family members and relatives said she was mentally unstable and lived a life of isolation with her son after separating from her husband.





Police noted that she never bothered to contact her relatives living downstairs. Saraswathi once practised homoeopathy but could not earn enough to take care of her son. Some of them took medicines and advice from her before corona and her son’s death.





But there were not many patients for her after Samuel’s death. Saraswathi was also fighting a property dispute case. She was later sent for professional counselling.





Police quoting neighbours said she always remained indoors and never mingled with outsiders.





Police said she may not have died of starvation because they saw vegetables and grocery items in a bag inside the house. Police said they are hopeful of getting a clear picture once they receive the autopsy report.