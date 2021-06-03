City weavers make mats with recycled clothes

Chennai :

After seeing the number of clothes going to waste, Prasida decided to make the clothes to good use. With the box looms, the weaver has started making prayermats, floormats, doormats, coasters, etc. “I collect old and discarded clothes from wherever I travel and from people whom I know. I cut them into ribbons and weave them into mats of various sizes. This is one good way to recycle clothes,” she says.









Prasida





Prasida tells us that weaving is a great stress-busting activity and more people should learn it. “We are stuck at home and this is the best time to learn to weave. If you have a small box loom, you can make different home decor items that are made of cloth. I am selling the mats through my daughter’s venture called Deep Blue Stories,” adds Prasida.