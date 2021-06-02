Gangster CD Mani arrested from hideout in Chennai

Chennai :

Chennai city police on Tuesday night arrested gangster CD Mani, 46, based on a specific tip, from a hideout.





He was involved in more than 35 cases including five murders and attempted to murder cases reported in the city.





Mani was in the news when on March 3, 2020, a gang targeted him and ‘Kakkathope’ Balaji by hurling bombs and also by opening fire when they were travelling in an SUV vehicle in broad daylight at Teynampet on Anna Salai. They had escaped without injuries.





Balaji was arrested by police in February from Andhra Pradesh.