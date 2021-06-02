Deserted by mom, sister over alcohol addiction, youth kills self

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Anandan of Echur village, who was an employee of a private mobile phone factory in Sriperumbudur. Police said Anandan was addicted to alcohol and would often quarrel with his mother and elder sister. Irked by his behaviour, his mother and sister had left him and shifted to a rented house in Sunguvachatiram a few months ago.





Anandan reportedly called his mother and sister requesting them to come and stay with him. He promised that he would quit drinking, but they were not convinced by these assurances.





On Tuesday morning, when Anandan’s colleague tried calling him to pick him up for work, there was no response. Later he noticed that Anandan had updated WhatsApp status at night stating that he was going to kill himself. Soon he went to Andanan’s house and found him dead. Police said his grandmother was also in the house but she was not aware of the incident till morning.





The Sunguvachatiram police, who arrived at the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Kancheepuram government hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.